First Alert Forecast: A chilly rain mixing with some snow at times to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rain postponed the home opener for the Rochester Red Wings once again on Wednesday, so they’ll try again Thursday. The steadiest precipitation will be tapering after midnight, leaving us with some scattered rain showers mixing with some wet flakes at times both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The Red Wings have a 1 p.m. start on Thursday. It’ll be chilly, but may be doable, with some passing mixed showers, as opposed to the steady rain from Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see some wet snow Thursday night into Friday morning, with less than 1” of accumulation on the ground.

The weekend starts off with some wet flakes and rain showers, but we’ll end Saturday with some limited sun, and nearly full sun on Sunday. Eclipse day is still looking “ok.” We’ll see some mid and high clouds drifting by with a warm front, but this doesn’t look like it’ll be something that ruins our view of the eclipse. So, clouds ARE in the forecast, but we are NOT forecasting an overcast sky. We are still five days away, and there will continue to be adjustments and tweaks to this forecast. So keep checking back on-air and online!