First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A chilly week ahead. We will see a chilly week ahead with day time temperatures running below average with several rounds of snow showers but no significant accumulations are expected. We will see a few light rain showers this evening. Light snow showers will mix in as temperatures drop overnight. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s with a brisk wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday temperatures will climb to 40° with plenty of clouds and light snow showers and a brisk wind. Tuesday will feature more light snow showers as highs climb into the upper 30s. From this early vantage point it looks like temperatures will be a bit milder next weekend and into next week