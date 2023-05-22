First Alert Forecast: A few rain chances to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The week started off beautifully with dry weather and hazy sunshine on Monday, but rain chances will go up slightly the next few days. A few isolated showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, may bubble up in the Finger Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Outside of that, we will be dry and warmer with temperatures back into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday will see some changes as a cold front plows through. There won’t be much moisture with it, but there will be enough to produce scattered showers, and you’ll feel the difference by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop from near 70 around lunchtime, into the 50s by dinnertime. High pressure quickly builds in following this, leading to a sun-filled sky Thursday and Friday, and likely into the weekend. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s by Friday, and 70s to start off the Memorial Day weekend.

For Related Stories: First Alert Weather