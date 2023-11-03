First Alert Forecast: A few showers around this weekend

Evening Weather Forecast 11/3/23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re waiting on a cold front to slowly pass through, then stall over western New York this weekend. It doesn’t sound great, but we’re far from a weekend washout. Saturday morning starts off with a few light showers around, but amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for most spots, and should focus on the morning hours. We’ll be left with an overcast sky for the majority of the day, but we should also see plenty of dry time. Another batch of showers will move in late and into Saturday night, lingering into Sunday morning. Once again, these showers will be light, with some drizzle mixed in. There are some indications that we see at least some clearing by Sunday afternoon, bringing us some blue sky and sun.

We’re tracking a series of lows moving through the Great Lakes next week, which will bring us some showers later on Monday, followed by cooler air on Tuesday. Wednesday should be mainly dry, with another low bringing our next batch of wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While we don’t have any big shots of cold air or real signs of winter, we may see a few wet flakes mixing in with our next batch of rain next weekend.