First Alert Forecast: A quieter night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Now that the latest winter storm has passed, tonight will be much quieter. We will see overnight lows dip down to 28 degrees with a light wind. Sunday will bring a few morning flurries and sprinkles across the area. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees, which is right where we should be for this time of year. We will see peeks of afternoon sunshine.

Monday will bring in a little bit of sunshine as temperatures climb again to 40 degrees. We are keeping a close eye on the potential for some measurable snow on Tuesday. Stay tuned.