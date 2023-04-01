First Alert Forecast: A Wild Weather Day For Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a Saturday morning that started with beautiful sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s, the rain and thunderstorms quickly put an end to the pleasant weather. This was a result of a strong low-pressure system that is quickly moving across the great lakes. A series of fronts are also moving across the area, which is producing some rapid changes in the temperature. As a result, our weather will go from spring back to winter in less than 24 hours.

Saturday night there continues to be some gusty winds of more than 30 miles per hour. In addition, it will turn sharply colder as the temperature plummets through the though the 40s into the 30s and eventually into the middle 20s by Sunday morning. You can expect the rain showers to return, and then change to snow showers with most communities seeing little to no accumulation.

Sunday our weather will be much calmer to finish the weekend. The winds will certainly diminish, but it will be rather chilly with temperature only rising to near 40 degrees. Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with just the chance of a spotty rain shower. It will be breezy with the temperature climbing back into the upper 50s to possible near 60 degrees. Tuesday will bring more clouds with another few rain showers possible. Once again, it will turn much cooler with the temperature in the upper 40s for most of the day.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.