First Alert Forecast: A Yellow Alert is posted for Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rapid changes in the temperature and a deep low-pressure system moving north of the Great Lakes will combine to create the potential for strong winds on Monday. As a result, the meteorologists for News10NBC have issued a Yellow Alert for Monday afternoon and evening as winds may gust to near 55 miles per hour. The greatest likelihood for these strong winds will be for communities west of Rochester. In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for that same period for Monroe, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. It is possible that there could be some isolated tree and powerline damage during that time.

Then an arctic front will cross the area late Monday night with a burst of snow likely for Late Monday night. However, accumulations should be limited to one to three inches by Tuesday morning. We expect two waves of very cold air to arrive in Western New York this week. The first front will happen on Tuesday with the second wave of bitterly cold weather arriving Thursday and Friday.