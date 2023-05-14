First Alert Forecast: Another day in Rochester and another big change in the temperature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday the temperature reached 72 degrees, but Sunday we only managed a reading of 57 degrees. Not much consistency in the weather when the temperature is some 15 degrees cooler in less than 24 hours. You can expect more of these big fluctuations in the coming days for Western New York. Looking ahead to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, there will be the chance of showers – particularly for the middle rounds.

Sunday night, look for any early evening clouds to give way to clearing skies. That means it will be a turning chilly with the low temperature near 40 degrees, but even colder south of Rochester where readings will fall into the middle 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible in the southern valleys. After a brisk start to your Monday, it will turn noticeably warmer for the afternoon with the high temperature near 70 degrees. The day should feature plenty of bright sunshine. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies for the morning then more clouds arriving for the afternoon. There will be the chance of a late day or early evening shower on Tuesday. A gusty wind will bring the temperature into the lower 70s. Wednesday the bright sunshine will return, but it will be much cooler again with the high temperature only in the middle 50s. Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast