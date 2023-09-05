First Alert Forecast: Another Day of July-Like Weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mid-summer heat and humidity continues for Rochester and will likely persist through Wednesday. A steady southwest flow of tropical air has produced a heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) in the middle 90s and, as result, each afternoon there is a heat advisory in effect. Later Thursday and Friday a cold front will be approaching Western New York. That means the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase. However, the heat will come to an end, but the higher humidity will linger into the weekend.

Tuesday night, look for mainly clear skies and it will be another muggy night. In fact, it will be very warm for September as the low temperature will only fall to near 70 degrees (typically we are in the upper 50s this time of year). Wednesday will feature one more day of hazy, hot, and humid weather. The high temperature is expected to be in the lower 90s with the heat index once again will be in the middle 90s. Then passing showers and thundershowers will slowly move into Western New York for Wednesday night and Thursday. It will not be as hot for Thursday with a temperature in the middle 80s, but the humidity will likely remain through the end of the remainder of the work week.

