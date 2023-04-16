First Alert Forecast: As the saying goes, ‘All good things must come to an end’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No record high temperatures for Rochester, but an amazing weeklong run of summer-like weather will be coming to an end. A cold front is now approaching Western New York and that bring us showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday night. Then it could be a shock for many of us as the temperature will fall by approximately 30 to 35 degrees in the coming days.

In addition, after 11 days with little or no rainfall we expect that showers and a few thunderstorms will be arriving by late evening Sunday. There could be few downpours, but at this time, no severe storms are expected. The temperature will fall into the upper 40s by morning. Skies may brighten for early Monday morning, then more showers will arrive by the afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with the high temperature in the middle 50s. Tuesday the heavier jacket will be needed as the temperature will continue to fall and the mercury will only reach into the upper 40s. As a result, rain showers may mix with wet snow showers in the higher elevations. Fortunately, no accumulation is expected for this late in the season. Wednesday will bring morning clouds and a few breaks of sun for the afternoon. It is expected that it will not be as cold with the high temperature in the lower 50s.

Although the temperature will be up and down in the coming week, it appears that we will have a cooler than normal pattern through the end of the month.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.