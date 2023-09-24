First Alert Forecast: Better weather in the days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to move from east to west across New York State. As a result, we have seen periodic sprinkles and light showers today with more of the same likely for the early evening. However, this low-pressure system will slowly move off the Atlantic coast which will allow high pressure, located to the north, to slowly usher in drier air. Most of this last week of September looks to be dry and fair, with calm weather expected through the end of the week.

Sunday night, look for passing light showers or spots of drizzle and fog through the evening. The low temperature will be in the middle 50s. Monday may start with some cloud cover, but the skies will become partly sunny for the afternoon. The high temperature should be within a few degrees of 70. Monday night will bring patchy clouds and valley fog with a low near 53 degrees. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with the high temperature in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring us more sunshine and the high temperature in the lower 70s.

