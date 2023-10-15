First Alert Forecast: Chilly enough for Lake Effect rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large storm continues to roll up the east coast on Sunday. As a result, the counterclockwise wind flow is producing a brisk northerly wind across Lake Ontario. The air is cold enough to bring us occasional lake effect rain. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect the frequency of the showers to slowly diminish over the next 48 hours resulting in a slow improvement in our weather by midweek.

Sunday night look for occasional lake effect rain showers. If you are going to the Bills game in Buffalo, it will not be a steady rain, but off and on showers are possible. The temperature will slowly fall through the 40s during the game. Obviously, it will be a damp and chilly night for football at Highmark Stadium. Monday and Tuesday will feature more clouds and spotty showers. Both days the temperature will only reach the middle 50s. However, we expect more sunshine to gradually work in for Wednesday and Thursday and with a more southerly wind the temperature will rise through the 60s.

Unfortunately, it appears the next low-pressure system will arrive by the weekend. This will bring the next significant chance of rain.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.