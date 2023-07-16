First Alert Forecast: Canadian wildfire smoke could become a factor again for Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Satellite images and high-resolution forecast models are indicating that wildfire smoke, now located in the Central Great Lakes, could become a problem for air quality on Monday. Portions of southern Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana are currently experiencing air quality in the unhealthy range. A southwest wind flow will likely bring at least some of the particulate matter into Western New York over the next 24 hours. Right now, the air quality in the Rochester area is characterized as being “good”.

Sunday night, look for clear to partly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Monday you can expect hazy, and at times, smoky filtered sunshine. There will be the chance of a late day thundershower. Expect plenty of humidity throughout the day, with the high temperature near 85 degrees. Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm, especially southeast of Rochester into the Finger Lakes. The temperature will be within a few degrees of 80.

