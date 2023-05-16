First Alert Forecast: Chilly air and some frost on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front passing through will also drop our temperatures about 20 degrees on Wednesday. We’ll start off the day near 40, and only top out in the lower 50s. The good news is we’ll see an abundance of sunshine with high pressure overhead. If you got flowers for Mother’s Day, you’ll want to bring them in Wednesday night. We’ll see frost developing in many areas away from the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline by early Thursday morning. In fact, frost could potentially delay the first round of play for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. Once the sun comes up, frost will quickly melt away, and we’ll be left with sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 60s. Friday looks really nice, with temperatures up near 80 and a mix of clouds and sun.

The third round of play for the PGA will likely be the wettest round, with scattered showers around. We expect this rain to be out of the area for the final round of play on Sunday. In fact, we should see a nice last day of the PGA and Lilac Festival, with clouds and sun and seasonably mild air.