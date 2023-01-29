First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.

Tonight look for sprinkles of rain to change over to wet snow showers and flurries. As it turns colder, some spots may see a coating of snow – mainly in the higher elevations. The low temperature will be in the middle 20s by morning. Monday and Tuesday it will be time to break out the heavy winter coats again. Both days will bring occasional flurries and snow showers, but most spots should see less than an inch of accumulation. The one exception will be Wayne County, which will see some additional Lake Ontario Snow showers for Monday night, which could produce an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. The high temperature on Monday will be in the upper 20s and Tuesday will only be in the lower 20s.

Conditions will be moderate for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and limited sunshine. In fact, by Thursday the temperature will rise into the middle 30s. However, the arctic front will arrive Thursday night with sharply colder temperatures into Friday. Some accumulating snow will be likely, but the biggest impact will be the bitter cold weather. Friday the temperature will be falling through the teens with the wind chill expected to go subzero. At this time, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are watching the model data and there is no yellow alert posted on the threat tracker. This could change in the coming days.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.