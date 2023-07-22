First Alert Forecast: Comfortable mid-summer weather will continue – for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most folks would agree that Saturday the amount of heat and humidity has been reasonable for this time of the year in Western New York. High pressure will continue to move across the Ohio Valley and into the northeast for the remainder of the weekend. As a result, most of the area will see mainly dry weather. However, there is the small chance of thundershowers developing Sunday around midday for folks living west of Rochester. Then, as we progress through this last week of July, the oppressive conditions will slowly return.

Saturday night, look for mainly clear skies. It should be a beautiful summer evening with the low temperature near 60 degrees. Sunday will bring bright sunshine for the morning with the chance of an isolated thundershower developing by midday. The best chance of seeing this shower will be for communities west of Rochester and west of the Genesee Valley, but most of the area will remain rain free. The temperature should reach the lower 80s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature partial sunshine with the chance of a few thundershowers each afternoon. As the humidity builds, it will start to feel more tropical starting around mid-week.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.