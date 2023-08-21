First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather returns, for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front has overspread Western News York earlier today, but with very little fanfare. It was essentially a dry front. However, the front has served to suppress the heat and humidity and that will make for some comfortable weather over the next 24 hours. The recommendation is the enjoy the pleasant conditions as our next warm front and associated low pressure system will be approaching for the second half of the work week. This means the humidity and the chance of thundershowers will once again be on the increase.

Monday night thee will be dry with patchy clouds expected. It will be turning much cooler overnight with a low temperature near 56 degrees. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and with lower humidity and thus should be a beautiful late summer day. The high temperature looks to reach the middle 70s. Wednesday the clouds will be on the increase with a light shower possible. The temperature will be in the upper 70s. Then a better chance of thundershowers with maybe a downpour for Thursday. You can expect much more humidity in the air and a high temperature within a few degrees of 80.

