First Alert Forecast: Cool and unsettled last few days of October

Weather: 10/30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cooler air filtering in behind a cold front pushing south will produce another round of scattered rain showers overnight, before tapering a bit by morning. We should actually see a little bit of clearing by morning, which will help us drop into the lower 30s by early Halloween morning. Some sun to start Tuesday will give way to more afternoon clouds, and a few stray showers working back in ahead of our next disturbance. The Trick-or-Treat forecast could be better, but it could also be worse. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by the evening under a mostly cloudy sky, but mainly dry weather. We may see a stray shower as some lake enhancement picks up, but at this point, most of the evening should be dry. Rain (and snow chances) begin to go up after midnight. It’ll become chilly enough aloft and at the surface for some scattered lake enhanced wet snow showers Wednesday morning, but won’t last, and no accumulation is expected. Some sunshine returns into the afternoon as drier air moves in, and the wind begins to shift.

This wind shift will help to bump us back from the 40s into the 50s for the end of the work week, with dry weather expected both Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend – Saturday looks dry at this point, but another disturbance may bring our next round of rain showers by Sunday.