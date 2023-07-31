First Alert Forecast: Cooler air and low humidity through mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you enjoyed Monday, you’ll like the next few days. Our weather pattern will keep the cooler than average temperatures and low humidity around through Wednesday. Daytime highs will hold in the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s. Great weather to open up those windows and get some fresh air inside! Humidity and air temperatures will start to climb by Thursday, with highs back into the 80s. We’ll also see an increased chance for showers and a few storms late Thursday, but especially into Friday.

At this point, the weekend looks pretty good, with highs climbing back into the 80s and mainly dry weather. We may see some showers working back in late on Sunday ahead of our next system, but overall the weekend looks pretty good for outdoor activities.