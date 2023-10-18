First Alert Forecast: Dry and milder air Thursday before showers return for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a struggle to see much blue sky and sun, but we’ve seen a nice drying trend and that will continue on Thursday. With the help of a little sun, and a southerly wind, we should make it into the 60s with dry weather. Our next storm system is knocking on our door, and will bring some showers back to western New York through the day on Friday. We’ll see off and on showers on Saturday, and some wet weather, especially early on Sunday. So, while we have rain in the forecast this weekend, it does NOT appear that we’ll see rain all day, like what we did last weekend. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll still need to dodge the wet weather, but we’ll likely have some decent dry periods. We’ll continue to focus in on the specific timing of the rain and dry periods as we get closer.

Temperatures will drop from the 60s on Friday, into the 50s on Saturday, and likely remain in the 40s with a brisk wind on Sunday. We should see a nice clearing trend on Monday, bringing sunshine back to the area, and this time we should keep it around for a few days. We’ll also likely see a nice warming trend into next week, with highs near 50 on Monday, near 60 on Tuesday, then warming well into the 60s, perhaps even 70s by the middle to end of next week. Stay tuned!