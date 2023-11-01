First Alert Forecast: Flakes ending, quieter end to work week

Weather 11/1/23 5 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We officially picked up our first snowfall of the season in Rochester, with 0.2” of an inch at the Rochester airport Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s not much, but it officially opens our 2023-2024 snowfall season. Lake effect ends Wednesday night with a clearing sky, which will allow temperatures to drop below freezing for many away from Lake Ontario. Thursday and Friday will see dry weather and at least a little bit of sunshine, along with temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s on Thursday and into the 50s on Friday.

This weekend has been trending better, but not perfect. A cold front passing overhead will produce a few passing showers both Saturday and Sunday, but should see a good deal of dry time, and seasonable temperatures in the 50s. A storm system moving in early next week will likely bring another round of rain on Monday, followed by some rain or wet snow showers Tuesday. There are still some indications that we may see some accumulating wet snow at some point next week, but there are some big timing differences. So at this point, any additional accumulating snow in the forecast is very up in the air. Stay tuned as details become a little more clear through the weekend.