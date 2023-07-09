First Alert Forecast: For some not a drop of rain, for others flooding downpours

UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. – At this hour, Flood Warnings remain posted for portions of Ontario and Yates Counties. These two “bull’s eyes” for torrential rain seemed to be focused between Manchester and Canandaigua. And then between Geneva and Penn Yan. In just two hours these folks measured between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain. Likely some flooded basements, water across roadways etc.

Rain is now tapering to sprinkles with creeks and streams still running very high in these areas. But I anticipate the warnings will be discontinued this evening.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most of the immediate Rochester area was dry on Sunday, but portions of Ontario, Seneca and Yates Counties had torrential downpours. Slow moving thunderstorms deposited heavy rain between Canandaigua and Manchester. In addition, communities from Geneva to Penn Yan also experienced localized flooding. The News 10 First Alert Doppler Radar estimated the rainfall in these areas at 2.5 and 3.5 inches. Some communities had flash flood warnings in effect, but these warnings are expected to be discontinued overnight as rainfall comes to an end. There were no reports of major flooding, but some creeks and streams are expected to continue to run high through the night.

Sunday night, look for any lingering showers to come to an end with mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Monday there is the slight chance of a spotty shower for the Finger Lakes during the morning, but most of the area will remain dry. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees. Tuesday should be a pleasant summer day. The mercury will rise into the middle 80s with partial sunshine. The chance of rain will once again increase later Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature will be within a few degrees of 80.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.