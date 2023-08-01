First Alert Forecast: Fresh and cool start to August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Late July and early August is climatologically our warmest period of the whole year, but we started the month of August feeling a little like early fall. But let’s do a quick rewind for the month of July. It was the 6th wettest July on record in Rochester, coming in with just over 6.81” of rain. The 5th wettest July was just two years ago in 2021. It was fairly average when it came to temperatures, and we recorded just one day in the 90s. Overall, we saw a fair amount of blue sky, with two “sunny” days, and 25 “partly cloudy” days. Only four days were mainly overcast.

On to August! We’ve started the new month on the cooler side, and we’ll continue that theme on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s as the sun is coming up, and top out in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity stays low tomorrow, but that will start to change just a little on Thursday. A warm front lifting through will bump our temperatures into the 80s and dew points back into the 60s. We’ll also see rain chances going up just a little bit on Thursday, with a few showers possible with a warm front, especially in the morning. If you have plans to attend Bills Training Camp on Thursday, pay close attention to the Thursday morning forecast to see if you’ll need to bring some rain gear. A cold front sliding through on Friday will bring a few more showers or a storm, followed by nice weather for the weekend. Saturday will be a little cooler with lower humidity once again, with a few more clouds and warmer air Sunday.