First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory posted for Labor Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do not close the pool just yet! A heat wave is expected for Western New York with three days of 90-degree temperatures and the heat index (the combination of temperature and humidity) that will likely be in the middle 90s. Since this summer season has produced very little of this excessive heat, and most of us are not accustomed to this type of weather, it is recommended that take it slow and drink plenty of water when outside in the coming days. As a result, there is a heat advisory for most of Western New York for Labor Day from noon until 7 p.m.

Sundau night, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a very warm night with the low temperature only near 70 degrees. Labor Day will bring sunny skies with increasing amounts of heat and humidity. The temperature should reach near 91 degrees and with increased humidity the heat index will be in the range of the middle 90s for the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday appears to be nearly the same with some very uncomfortable weather. Again, both days will feature a temperature in the lower 90s, but the heat index will be in the middle 90s. Relief will begin to arrive Thursday and Friday with lower temperatures and humidity. There is the chance for a few showers and thundershowers for the end of the week.

