First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity on the increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A persistent southwesterly wind flow will ensure that Western New York will be locked in with significant amounts humidity. Although we do not expect excessive amounts of heat, the combination of higher humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable through the remainder of the work week. In addition, we continue to track the potential for thunderstorms for late Wednesday and early Thursday. However, the News10 NBC First Alert meteorologists have not issued a yellow alert yet, but we continue to monitor the weather data and will update you as needed.

Tuesday night, look for any lingering thundershowers to come to an end for the early evening. Otherwise, you can expect clearing skies with the low temperature near 63 degrees. Wednesday should be dry for most of the daylight hours with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect plenty of heat and humidity with the temperature near 90 degrees. Later Wednesday night and early Thursday occasional showers and thunderstorms will likely be on the increase. There will be the potential for some heavy downpours into Thursday morning, but skies should clear for the afternoon. The temperature will range from the mid to upper 80s. Friday you can expect more heat and humidity with the mercury rising to near 90 degrees. The afternoon could bring a spotty thundershower.

Cooler and drier weather is finally expected to return by later this weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.