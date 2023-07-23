First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity set to return to Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday a few thunderstorms rolled though the city of Rochester earlier in the day. Although we had several downpours and lightning strikes, fortunately the storms did not last very long. Now our attention turns to what is expected to be some very uncomfortable weather developing for this last full week of July. Two weather ingredients are expected to build in the coming days and that is the heat and humidity.

Sunday night look for any lingering thundershowers to come to an end. Otherwise, patchy clouds can be expected for most of the night with a low temperature near 62 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with the chance of a shower or thundershower for the afternoon. The mercury will rise into the middle 80s. Then for the first time since July 9, Rochester will have a good opportunity to reach 90 degrees. In fact, Western New York should also be near 90 for Thursday and Friday. It is expected that this heat, in concert with much higher amounts of humidity, will mean the air conditioning units will be working overtime through the end of the week. Right now, it appears that cooler and drier weather will return for next weekend.

