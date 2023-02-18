First Alert Forecast: How long will the pleasant February weather last?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Abundant sunshine made for a pleasant winter day across all of Western New York. This was due to a large area of high pressure that extended from the Gulf Coast, across the middle Mississippi Valley and into the Great Lakes. This reasonable, seasonable weather will continue into Sunday. In fact, warmer weather is expected to close-out the weekend. Naturally, with this kind of weather the snowfall deficit continues with measurements now running more than 50 inches below normal for this point in the season.

Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies early, then clouds will begin to increase later tonight. It will not be as cold as last night with the low temperature near 30 degrees. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and limited sunshine with the high temperature in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. It should be noted that it will be some 15 degrees warmer than a typical day for the middle of February. Monday will bring gray skies with a rain or wet snow shower possible south of Rochester. It will not be as mild with the mercury in the lower 40s. Tuesday will bring another chance of a rain or wet snow shower. It will be breezy at times with the high temperature in the middle 40s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a front will settle across the Ohio Valley with several low-pressure systems running along the front. It is likely that Rochester will be located on the colder side of the front, which could be problematic for the type of precipitation. Although there is still a great deal of uncertainty, there could be periods of a messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. At this point, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not have a yellow alert in effect. However, this is a time from that we will be watching very closely in the coming days, and it is recommended that that you continue to check back for updates on the forecast.