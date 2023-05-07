First Alert Forecast: Just a brief setback to our nice weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most of the weekend brought Western New York dry, sunny weather. However, the pleasant conditions did not make it through the entire weekend. Periodic showers will be with us into this Sunday evening, but this wet weather will not last. A quasi-stationary front located across lower Michigan stretching into Pennsylvania will slowly shift to the south and as that happens drier air will return to the Rochester area. In fact, it appears that we will find an extended period of dry weather that will last into the start of the Lilac Festival.

Tonight, look for any rain showers to slowly come to an end. After midnight it will be just mainly cloudy with the low temperature in the upper 40s. Monday we should see any early morning clouds give way to partial sunshine. The high temperature will be mid-60s, but cooler temperatures are expected near Lake Ontario. Tuesday will once again brings partial sunshine and a high temperature within a few degrees of 60. Wednesday and Thursday we will enjoy lots of bright sunshine. The mercury will reach the middle 60s on Wednesday, but into lower 70s by Thursday. It appears that the lovely weather will continue for the start of the Lilac Festival on Friday.

