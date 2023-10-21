First Alert Forecast: Lake effect rain showers are likely Sunday

Web Video Forecast 10/21/23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It could be a little difficult to enjoy the fall colors for the remainder of this weekend. This is due to a potent storm that is moving up the east coast producing less than ideal weather for most of the northeast. Locally, this will produce a chilly northwest wind across Western New York. It will be cold enough that lake effect rain showers will be off and on for Sunday – especially east of Rochester. The temperature on Sunday will likely be some 10 to 15 degrees below normal readings for late October. However, we will have something to look forward to for later this week. Sunshine makes a return and warmer weather is in the forecast.

Saturday night look for cloudy skies and spotty showers. There will be a gusty wind with the low temperature falling to near 43 degrees. This final Sunday of October will bring more lake effect rain showers for all, but the greatest chance of wet weather being east of Rochester. Again, it will be a chilly wind that will be gusting at times to near 30 miles per hour and the high temperature only reaching the middle to upper 40s. Then slow clearing will arrive Sunday night as the temperature falls into the mid-30s. Monday the sunshine will return with the temperature moderating into the middle 50s. Tuesday will feature partial sunshine and the temperature will be warming into the upper 60s.

