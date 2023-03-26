First Alert Forecast: Last week of March will bring a variety of weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some would call it the battle between the winter and spring seasons. This last week of March will bring up and down temperatures with a variety of precipitation for Western New York.

Sunday night, look for mainly clear skies for the evening, then the clouds will increase after midnight. The low temperature will be near 32 degrees. In addition to enjoying the pleasant evening, you may want to try your luck at seeing what is called the “Parade of planets.” Just after sunset at 7:29 p.m. (twilight goes until 7:58 p.m.), there will be a five-planet alignment in the western sky. From very low on the horizon up to approximately 50 degrees, the planets Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars will be in proximity to one another. A set of strong binoculars may be helpful.

The weather then changes to start the week. Monday will start with cloudy skies with rain and wet snow showers developing by mid-morning. The temperature should be near 40 degrees, but the temperature will start to fall through the afternoon. As a result, any mixed precipitation will change to wet snow showers with the chance of a coating on the ground by the end of the day. Monday night more wet snow showers are likely with maybe another coating to one inch south of Rochester. The low near 30 degrees. Tuesday there will be the small chance of a few flurries early with a few breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees. Wednesday will bring partial sunshine and a moderating temperature. The mercury will rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

