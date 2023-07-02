First Alert Forecast: Latest update on holiday weather. We track rain Monday, better weather for the 4th

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Muggy and wet weather at times through Monday before we turn up the heat and dry out for Tuesday the 4th. Rain will taper off Sunday night with some fog into Monday morning. Plan on another day with showers and a few locally heavy downpours on Monday, especially midday into the afternoon. Any heavy rain may bring some localized flooding, but no widespread issues are expected. For firework shows Monday evening the weather will be so-so. Some spotty showers and potential low clouds and patchy fog may cause issues.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the rain threat is much lower and outdoor plans should be good to go. Temps will jump up well into the 80s to near 90 on the 4th and it will be very humid, but mostly dry. Weather on Tuesday night should be fine for fireworks shows. Plan on the heat lasting through Thursday before storms arrive and cool us down come Friday into the following weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain threat into Monday.