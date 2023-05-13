First Alert Forecast: Long stretch of dry weather continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been nearly a week since Rochester had a drop of rain and it is likely going to be another few days with dry weather. High pressure is anchored in central Canada, across the Great Lakes, into New England. This sprawling high pressure system promotes very low humidity in the atmosphere, which reduces the chance for any rainfall. In addition, this weather system will bring cooler temperatures for Mother’s Day.

Saturday night, look for fair skies or high clouds for the early evening. Then the clouds will increase for Saturday night, with the low temperature in the middle 40s. Mother’s Day you can expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will be noticeably cooler with most of the day spent in the 50s and a high temperature near 60 degrees. Sunday night will bring clear, starlit skies and patchy frost will be possible south of Rochester. The low temperature will be near 40 in the city, but into the middle 30s in the valleys to the south. Monday look for the bright sunshine to make a return with the temperature nearing 70 degrees. Tuesday the clouds will slowly increase, but it should be dry most of the day. Maybe a few showers arriving towards the end of the day. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees.

