First Alert Forecast: Mid-November weather arrives a little early

First Alert Forecast 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a persistent large-scale weather pattern that will be more conducive to chilly temperatures and occasional “mixed” precipitation. However, we should emphasize there is little to no threat of actual winter conditions. In simple terms, our mid-November weather has arrived a little early for Western New York.

Sunday night, look for passing sprinkles or spotty drizzle to eventually increase to a light rain overnight. The low temperature will be near 41 degrees. Monday will bring more of the same, with occasional light rain and the temperature remaining in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will continue with mostly cloudy skies and the small chance of a rain shower. Again, the temperature will be in the middle 40s. Typically, this time of the year the mercury will rise into the middle 50s, if we mix in some wet flurries or graupel (ice pellets), we will have during the overnight hours this week, especially in the higher elevations south of Rochester. Right now, it appears the little ghosts and goblins coming out for Halloween evening will need their winter coats as the temperature will be falling through the 30s for Tuesday evening.

