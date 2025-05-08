First Alert Forecast: More clouds Friday, then brighter days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Clouds will remain stubborn for one more day on Friday before sunshine makes a welcomed return. A cold front stalling out just to our south will be the focus for another wave of low pressure on Friday. This means clouds will stick around, and a few showers are possible, especially in the Finger Lakes. A stray shower is possible closer to Rochester, but most of the day should remain dry. This is good news for the opening day of the Lilac Festival! Grab the jacket if you do have plans to go to the festival or anything else outdoors, as temperatures will hold in the lower 50s.

The weekend is still shaping up to be a nice one for the festival and for Mother’s Day on Sunday. We’ll see a return to sunshine both days, with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, and lower to mid 60s on Sunday.

Then we begin a warm up for next week, with high temperatures rebounding back into the 70s for much of the week. We’ll start things off nicely with sunshine, but a few showers will return late Tuesday, occasional showers on Wednesday, and possibly a few more at times to end the work week. Bottom line – we’ll warm things up, and eventually see a return to a little wet weather through next week after a nice break.