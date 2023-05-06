First Alert Forecast: More seasonable, more reasonable temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After nearly two weeks with temperatures running at or below normal, finally a stretch of warmer weather is likely for the upcoming week. However, it should be noted that this will not be a stretch of perfect weather. Western New York will see a few rain showers to finish the weekend.

Saturday night, look for some high clouds or fair skies for the evening. Then clouds will increase later Saturday night. The low temperature will be in the middle 40s. Sunday should start with dry weather with a few breaks of sunshine for the morning. Then cloudy skies return with a few showers, maybe some thunder by mid-afternoon. The high temperature will be in the middle 60s. Some of these showers will linger into Sunday night, but will end by early Monday morning. Look for the sunshine to return for Monday afternoon. The high temperature will reach back into the mid-60s.

Then a long stretch of dry, sunny weather is expected for Tuesday through Saturday. The temperature will remain in the 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, although it will be cooler lakeside. Then the mercury will likely push into the 70s by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This means it should be a pleasant start to the Lilac Festival on Friday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for any updates on the forecast.