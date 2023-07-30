First Alert Forecast: Mother nature turns on the air conditioner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Humidity levels have fallen significantly over the past 24 hours. As a result, our comfort level has risen significantly, and this is likely to continue though the middle of the week. During this period, it will be dry and sunny for most of the time, however, there is just a small chance of a spotty thundershower on Monday.

Sunday night, look for the skies to be clear at times. It will be a good night to open the windows as the temperature will cool through the 60s and eventually into the upper 50s. Monday, the last day of July, will bring partial sunshine and just a small chance of a spotty thundershower. The mercury will rise into middle 70s for the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more sunshine and another couple of days with comfortable weather. Both days will range in the mid to upper 70s. Then the heat and humidity will build again for Thursday and Friday.

