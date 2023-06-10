First Alert Forecast: Much needed, beneficial rain heading for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over the past 21 days Rochester has barely measured a few drops of rain at any one time – that is about to change. An upper-level low pressure system over James Bay, Canada will slide over the Great Lakes during the next few days. The associated cold front will move closer to Rochester Sunday night and this will be the focal point of some moderate to heavy rain. Sunday night into Monday, there is the potential for a widespread, soaking rainfall which could produce an inch or more of rain for Western New York.

Tonight, look for patchy clouds with a low temperature in the middle 50s. Sunday the sun may break through from time to time, but overall will feature mostly cloudy skies for the balance of the day. There will be the increasing chance of a shower or thundershower during the afternoon. The temperature will reach the upper 70s. Sunday night frequent showers will be likely with the chance of a thunderstorm. The low near 60 degrees. Then more rain arrives for Monday with the chance of a thunderstorm. The high temperature near 70 degrees. The rain should taper and come to an end Monday night with the low 50 degrees.

Stay tuned to News 19NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.