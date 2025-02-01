First Alert Forecast: No surprise, the polar plunge will be very cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As they say, “Freezin’ for a reason!” The 25th Rochester Polar Plunge is scheduled for Ontario Beach Park on Sunday and plenty of cold air is on tap as the community raises money for the Special Olympics.

Typically, this time of the year, the air temperature is in the lower 30s, but this year the temperature is expected to be only in the middle 20s by noon on Sunday. In addition, it is important to note that the water temperature of Lake Ontario will only be in the middle 30s.

As the weekend progresses, an area-wide light snowfall will develop by the afternoon. However, any accumulation should be limited to an inch or less by Sunday evening.

Monday it will turn a little bit milder with the temperature reaching the lower 40s. As a result, instead of snow, it will be occasional light rain for the day.

