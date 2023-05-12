First Alert Forecast: Not as warm but still nice this Mother’s Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’ll say so long to our summer-like air this weekend, but our weather stays dry with clouds and sunshine.

A weak cold front passing through overnight will keep our temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday. It’ll also produce a period of clouds overnight into the first part of Saturday, but high pressure building back in means a return to sunshine during the afternoon. Mother’s Day will be the cooler weekend day, but we keep it dry. Most of Sunday will be spent in the 50s, but we’ll briefly make it to near 60.

PGA week will be pleasant overall, with a good deal of sun, and a combo platter of mild and cooler air. Monday and Tuesday start mild and dry, but a cold front approaching Tuesday evening will bring a few brief light showers to the area. The biggest impact from this cold front will be felt on Wednesday, with highs dropping back into the mid-50s with sunshine returning.

Cool air in place and high pressure overhead will produce a clear sky Wednesday night, with some frost possible early Thursday morning. Once the sun comes up, the frost quickly melts away and we’ll climb back into the 60s. Thursday should be dry with some sun and milder, with another cold front on Friday.

This will bring another round of milder air before some showers develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some of these showers may linger into early Saturday but should clear, leading to dry weather for the remainder of the last two rounds of play.