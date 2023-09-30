First Alert Forecast: October arrives with warmer weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large of high-pressure system is anchored over the eastern great lakes and northern New England and that is producing spectacular early Fall weather. Cool nights and warm afternoons have been a reoccurring theme this week and will likely continue for the first week of October. However, it will turn noticeably warmer as the week progresses. Although the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not expect any records to be set, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through Thursday. Much cooler weather then returns for the next weekend.

Tonight, look for clear, moonlit skies. The temperature will drop into the lower 50s and into the 40s south of NYS Routes 5 and 20. Some patchy valley fog is possible later tonight. Sunday, if you are going to the Bills game, it should be near perfect weather for all of Western New York. Look for bright sunshine and the temperature will climb into the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more sunshine and summer-like weather. Both days will bring the mercury into the middle 80s.

The stretch of beautiful weather comes to an end by Friday and Saturday as showers arrive and much cooler temperatures are expected for next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.