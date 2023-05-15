First Alert Forecast: One more day of warmth before the chill arrives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking a strong cold front which will have a big impact on the temperature for the middle of the week. However, until that front arrives, the next 24 hours will continue to be rather warm for Western New York. In addition, the probability of rain will be on the increase for late Friday into Saturday. Right now, there is no sign of severe weather, but the chance of wet weather will be a concern for golf fans heading out to Oak Hill to watch the PGA championship, especially on Saturday.

Monday night look for clear, starlit skies. It will not be as chilly as Sunday night with the low in the upper 40s. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies for the morning with the clouds increasing for the late afternoon. Then the chance of a brief shower is expected for the early evening on Tuesday. The high temperature should be in the middle 70s. A cold front will move across the area Tuesday night and this will bring much cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Even with bright sunshine for Wednesday, the temperature will not make it out of the middle 50s. The sunshine will return for Thursday and most of Friday, and so will the warmth. You can expect high temperatures in the middle 60s on Thursday and into the upper 70s by Friday.

If there is any day that you will need the umbrella for the Oak Hill PGA championship, it will be Saturday. Not a washout, but a passing shower will be likely.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.