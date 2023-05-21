First Alert Forecast: Our weather was a hole in one today!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With low humidity, hazy sunshine, a light breeze, and comfortable temperatures, we had all the right ingredients for a beautiful end to the weekend. By all accounts, the weather was near perfect for anyone going out to the Oak Hill Country Club and Highland Park. A weak cold front will pass Western New York later Sunday night, and this will bring a slight downturn to the temperature for Monday. Then a more substantial cold front will arrive later Wednesday. This second front will produce some much cooler weather for the middle of the week.

Sunday night, look for mainly clear skies. It will turn very cool with the low temperature in the upper 40s. Monday you can expect mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will not be as warm as Sunday, with a high temperature in the middle 60s. Tuesday looks dry for most of the area, but there is the small chance of passing thundershower south of Rochester for the afternoon. The temperature will rebound back into the upper 70s. Wednesday morning sunshine will fade with increasing clouds and the chance of a few showers arriving for the afternoon and evening. The temperature will rise into the upper 60s, but as a cold front passes Rochester, the temperature will fall during the afternoon. Thursday will be a brisk day with partial sunshine. Most of the day will be in the 50s with the high temperature near 60 degrees. Thursday night we will drop to near 40 degrees with the chance of patchy frost developing in the valleys south of Rochester for the early morning hours on Friday.

Stay tuned to News 10 NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.