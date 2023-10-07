First Alert Forecast: Progressively colder air heading for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – By the end of the weekend, it will feel dramatically different from the summer-like weather we had earlier in the week. So much so, that temperature will be more typical for early November. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect that mercury will only be in the lower 50s during the day and falling into the middle 40s during the overnight. This air will be chilly enough to produce lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers. In addition, the very cool air crossing the relatively warm water for the great lakes will likely produce some waterspouts from time to time.

Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a passing rain shower. The temperature will fall into the middle to upper 40s. Sunday, we expect occasional rain showers, and the temperature will struggle to get into the lower 50s. Winds, at times, may gust to 30 to 35 miles per hour. Heading into Monday the winds will shift slightly and bring a better chance of lake effect showers coming off Lake Erie. The chance of rain will diminish for the middle of the week, but very little improvement is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Spotty showers are possible through mid-week with the cooler weather persisting each day.

