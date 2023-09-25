First Alert Forecast: Quiet first week of fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fall officially arrived over the weekend, and our first week of fall will feature overall quiet weather. We’re stuck between an area of high pressure to our northeast, and an upper level low to our southwest. Overall, the high will win, keeping us dry for the majority of this week. We may just see a few showers sneak in late Thursday as the upper level low opens up later this week. We’ll tend to see a little more blue sky and sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures slowly warming back into the lower 70s, which is seasonably for late September. Once that upper level low moves through later this week, we’ll see high pressure regaining control, which means another stretch of dry weather for us.

This means the weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with temperatures warming into the mid 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky with dry weather. In fact, our overall pattern looks to feature warmer and drier than normal conditions into much of next week, too.