First Alert Forecast: Record warmth Wednesday, but winter returns by Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures soared into the 60s on Wednesday, breaking our old record high of 61°. We also had to deal with some gusty winds, but those winds will ease as the sun sets tonight. Thursday’s weather will be complicated, thanks to a very sharp temperature gradient across the Rochester area. We’ll start the day off with some sun, but that will fade quickly. Rain showers develop after noon, and will continue into the evening. Temperatures will likely hold in the 30s north of Rochester, with 40s across the metro and Thruway corridor, and possibly rising into the 50s late in the Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes. Eventually, the cold air wins out for everybody, and that may change the rain over to some sleet or freezing rain late Thursday and Thursday night, starting along the Lake Ontario shoreline, and then making it into the southern parts of our area. All precipitation should change over to snow showers by Friday morning, with little to no accumulation expected, but we may run into slick spots on roads for the Friday morning commute. As of now, we’re green on the Threat Tracker, but we do need to monitor the icing threat Thursday morning into early Friday. If the threat for icy roads continues, a Yellow Alert may be needed for the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures will drop below freezing and into the 20s on Friday with a gusty wind. We’ll set ourselves up for a nice weekend, with some sun both weekend days and highs near 40 on Saturday, and upper 40s on Sunday.

We’re watching a potential system toward the middle part of next week, that could bring some rain or accumulating wet snow, depending on the exact track. We’ll keep you posted if this remains something worthy of talking about.