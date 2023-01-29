First Alert Forecast: Relatively mild for the last Sunday of January, but it will not last

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.

Tonight look for cloudy skies with just the chance of flurries or a snow shower developing around late evening. Little or no accumulation is expected with the low temperature near 29 degrees. Sunday will bring occasional light rain before changing over to wet snow showers later in the afternoon. Most areas will see less than an inch by Sunday evening. The high temperature will be near 39 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will feature breaks of sunshine with passing flurries or snow showers. It will be much colder with the temperature in the upper 20s on Monday and then lower 20s on Tuesday. Then Wednesday, the first Day of February, will bring more passing flurries and a high temperature in the upper 20s.

The temperature will likely moderate to near 30 degrees on Thursday, but another surge of cold arctic air looks to arrive Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.