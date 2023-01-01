First Alert Forecast: Ringing in the New Year with mild weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be a mild start to 2023 for Rochester, especially when you consider that normally this time of the year we find the temperature in the 30s and 20s. A weak low pressure system and cold front will produce a few rain showers with damp and dreary weather expected through New Year’s Day. As a result, winter will be hard to find in the first few days of the New Year. Finally, the News10NBC First Alert Meteorologists sees a return to a more seasonably chill that will arrive by Thursday and Friday.

This News Year’s Eve will bring an occasional rain shower this evening and there could be a little light fog. The temperature will slowly fall through the 40s with the mercury near 43 degrees at midnight. Eventually the low temperature will be in the upper 30s by early Sunday morning. New Year’s Day will be gray with just a spotty rain shower and the temperature in the middle 40s.

Early in the week the next low pressure system will be nearing the upper great lakes. This will spread even more rain showers and warmer weather into Western New York for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature may feel just a little like the spring season as we will enjoy readings in the mid-50s and lower 60s.

It will be back to reality by Thursday and Friday as the temperature falls into the 30s. As a result of the chill, a few wet snow showers will be possible. At this time, little or no accumulation is expected.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for any updates on the forecast.