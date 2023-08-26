First Alert Forecast: Showers end tonight, fair weather Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front sliding through the region producing a few scattered showers pushes south overnight, putting an end to any shower threat, though some clouds will hang on into part of Saturday night. As cooler air moves in aloft, we may see some lake clouds developing off of Lake Ontario, and temperatures to start Sunday will dip into the 50s away from the lake. Sunday will be fair with high pressure taking over, and our sky becomes mostly sunny. It’ll be noticeably cooler on Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s, but comfortable as humidity levels also drop.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry, though some moisture sneaking into the Finger Lakes may produce a few showers south of Rochester both days. The main weather feature next week arrives later Tuesday, as a cold front and deep trough move overhead. This will bring a better chance for some scattered showers later Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The more noticeable impact will be the cooler air on Wednesday. We will likely spend most of Wednesday in the 60s, with a fall feel to the air, and fall look to the sky.

Summer hangs on, though. We’ll rebound with high pressure building back in for the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures warming back into the 70s on Thursday, and 80s into Labor Day weekend.