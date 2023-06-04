First Alert Forecast: Showers in the forecast, but is it enough to do any good?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nothing to measure in the rain gauge as the dry weather conditions continue for Western New York. It has been 15 days since we have had any measurable rainfall at the Rochester Airport and the area lawns are starting to show it. Looking ahead, the the probability of rain is going up in the coming days, but the total amount of rain accumulation looks to be very limited for the upcoming week.

Sunday night, look for clear skies for the evening, then the clouds will slowly increase after midnight. The low temperature near 48 degrees. Monday will bring partial sunshine for the morning, then a small chance of brief shower by late afternoon and evening. The high temperature will reach the middle 70s. A cold front will pass the area Monday night with somewhat cooler weather for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Just about each day there is a low probability of wet weather, but this is likely far from the drenching rainfall that is needed.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.