First Alert Forecast: Slow but steady improvement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The fairly light, but pesky lake enhanced rain showers will continue off and on Monday night, with a few more light isolated showers passing by on Tuesday. A wind shift Tuesday night into Wednesday will help to direct drier and milder air into our region, with nothing more than an outside chance of a shower on Wednesday. Thursday should be dry ahead of our next system, which will bring some showers back into western New York by Friday, and off and on rain both Saturday and Sunday.

As far as temperatures go, we’ll remain in the 50s with lots of clouds on Tuesday, but pop back into the lower 60s on Wednesday with some sun returning. Thursday should be the warmest of the week, with highs in the upper 60s. Despite showers returning on Friday, we should still be able to hang onto the lower 60s before falling back through the 50s on Saturday, and upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday with a brisk wind developing. So, at this point, we’ll be planning our weekend around another round of rain.